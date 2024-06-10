All Blacks loose forward Ioane confirms Japan move

FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Rugby Championship - South Africa v New Zealand - Mbombela Stadium, Mbombela, South Africa - August 6, 2022 New Zealand's Akira Ioane in action with South Africa's Siya Kolisi REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo
Updated
Jun 10, 2024, 09:38 AM
Published
Jun 10, 2024, 09:38 AM

New Zealand loose forward Akira Ioane has taken up an offer to play in Japan after the Super Rugby Pacific season, leaving the Auckland Blues without their starting blindside flanker from 2025.

The 21-test All Black confirmed the move on the Blues’ social media channels without disclosing which team he would be playing for.

"It’s not just me and my partner I have to worry about, it’s making sure I have the means to look after my family," said Tokyo-born Ioane.

"That was part of the decision to head over to Japan and make the most of what I think is the back end of my career."

Ioane, who will turn 29 this week, is set to play in the Blues' Super Rugby Pacific semi-final against the ACT Brumbies on Friday at Eden Park. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top