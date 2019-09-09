All Blacks confident but need proper pacing

WELLINGTON • New Zealand head to Japan today with confidence boosted by the demolition of Tonga 92-7 in their final warm-up before the Rugby World Cup and mindful they will need to pace themselves despite a blockbuster opener against South Africa.

The Springboks loom as one of the biggest threats to the All Blacks from winning a third successive trophy, while England, Ireland, ranked No. 1 for the first time, Australia and Wales are also genuine contenders.

Coach Steve Hansen, however, will be well aware of the perils of not heeding what lies ahead of them as it can trip a side up during the tournament, like the favourites' unsuccessful campaign in 2007.

After sweeping through the pool play with some imperious performances, the All Blacks crashed out in the quarter-finals to France and admitted that they probably became too focused on the ultimate prize rather than their next game.

The team took lessons from that failure and applied them to successful tournaments in 2011 and 2015, and Hansen told reporters that they were heading to Japan mindful of all they had learnt in the intervening years.

"You've got to pace yourself," he said. "You don't win the tournament in the first round and once you get to the knockout round, you've got to earn the right to come back and train on Monday."

The Sept 21 opener against the Springboks in Yokohama is arguably the most important match of the first tranche of games, as it will likely determine the winner of Pool B and the quarter-final place against the Pool A runner-up, with the Irish projected to win that pool.

After big victories in 2016 and 2017, the All Blacks have struggled against the Springboks over the past two seasons, with the sides sharing a narrow win each last year and battling to a draw in this year's Rugby Championship.

REUTERS