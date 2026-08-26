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All Blacks come from behind to edge Lions and stay unbeaten on tour

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 25 - New Zealand fought back from an 18-point deficit in the second half to edge the Lions 41-35 at Ellis Park on Tuesday and keep up their unbeaten run on their tour of South Africa.

The come-from-behind victory means they have beaten all four provincial opponents on their six-week, eight-match tour as well as upsetting the Springboks 33-16 at Ellis Park in the first test at the weekend.

The tourists outscored the Lions seven tries to five with with Ethan Blackadder, Rieko Ioane and Emoni Narawa scoring two each, with Noah Hotham getting the other. Richie Mo’unga, on his return to the New Zealand side for the first time since the 2023 World Cup final, put over two conversions and Beauden Barrett one.

The home side’s try scorers were Nico Steyn, Sibabalwe Mahashe, Kelly Mpeku, Erich Cronje and captain Francke Horn, with flyhalf Chris Smith converting them all. REUTERS