Rugby Union - Nations Championship - England v New Zealand - Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, Britain - November 21, 2026 New Zealand coach Dave Rennie inside the stadium before the match Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

LONDON, Nov 21 - New Zealand coach Dave Rennie said he took responsibility for the All Blacks' abject defeat to England on Saturday, with back-to-back poor performances putting him under pressure ahead of one last game in a disappointing 2026.

After last week's surprise loss to Wales, New Zealand's first in 73 years, Rennie said that "we let our country down" and he admitted their display at Twickenham was even worse.

Rennie said New Zealand were "miles off" England in their fifth defeat of 2026, marking only the third time the All Blacks have lost that many games in a year.

"I'd say if you look at last week's performance, the only thing we lacked was finishing," Rennie told reporters.

"Outside of that there was a lot of good footy played, but we were miles off tonight, so it's clearly not where we want to be. I mentioned last week that I felt we let the country down and it was a way worse performance tonight, I felt."

Last year, New Zealand's Grand Slam hopes were ended at Twickenham and then-coach Scott Robertson only took charge of one more game before he stood down.

With New Zealand having one game left in 2026, Rennie was asked about the parallels with his predecessor and whether he felt under pressure.

"As head coach, you're responsible for all the results," he said. "I'm not going to hide from the fact that we weren't good enough tonight and I'm a big part of that."

Rennie was, however, sure he would be able to pick up his players, saying: "We had a bit of practice last week. Look, it's a really proud group, we're all incredibly disappointed. So we'll want to make amends for that.

"I think getting the guys back up for one last crack won't be difficult." REUTERS