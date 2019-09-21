All Blacks bank on young wings against Boks

YOKOHAMA • New Zealand captain Kieran Read said today's highly anticipated clash with South Africa is one of the biggest matches of his career, as the All Blacks launch their bid for a record third consecutive Rugby World Cup.

The Pool B clash features two of the sport's most successful sides, with one of the talking points being the rapid improvement of the Springboks since they were caned 57-0 by New Zealand two years ago.

Rassie Erasmus came in as coach and instigated an approach that hinges on traditional Boks strengths - kicking for territory and then regaining the ball through forward power.

It has resulted in a margin of no more than two points in the next four matches against the world champions, setting up what could be a classic in Yokohama today.

The All Blacks have tweaked their roster but remain comfortable with an emphasis on striking out wide, and the contrast in styles may well see the outcome decided by one error from either side.

"South Africa in our opening game of the tournament is going to be one of the bigger games you play over your career," said Read, the 122-Test veteran who featured in the 2011 and 2015 World Cups.

The teams' dress rehearsal ended in a 16-16 stalemate in Wellington two months ago.

It was a result that delighted Erasmus, who has stuck with the same line-up apart from the return of a fit-again captain Siya Kolisi, and reaffirmed his game plan.

The aerial assault led by halves Faf de Klerk and Handre Pollard is perfect for Japanese conditions, where humidity and possible wet weather will make the ball slippery.

It lays the groundwork for the heavyweight forwards to battle for turnover ball and for the backs to attack when they sense the All Blacks' defensive patterns are in disarray.

"Kicking is going to play a big part but you can't just get by on penalties and drop goals," Erasmus said.

The All Blacks have reacted by dropping prop centurion Owen Franks and relegating Ben Smith to the bench.

Instead, coach Steve Hansen has gone for the youthful exuberance of wings George Bridge and Sevu Reece, while devising a twin playmaker role for Beauden Barrett at full-back with Richie Mo'unga wearing 10.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

NEW ZEALAND V SOUTH AFRICA

Singtel TV Ch141 & StarHub Ch222, 5.30pm