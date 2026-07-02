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All Blacks bank on Love, two uncapped players in matchday squad for France test

July 2 - Ruben Love will make his first test start at flyhalf and two players could debut off the bench when the All Blacks take on France in their first match in the Nations Championship in Christchurch on Saturday.

• Dave Rennie's first matchday squad rewards Super Rugby Pacific form with Love and starting scrumhalf Cam Roigard among nine players from the Wellington Hurricanes team, which dominated the competition.

• Powerhouse Hurricanes winger Fehi Fineanganofo, who scored a record 17 tries in Super Rugby but is scheduled to depart for English club rugby in November, was named for a potential debut off the bench.

• Hurricanes prop Xavier Numia is the other uncapped player named among the replacements.

• Ardie Savea will captain the team from number eight, with blindside Peter Lakai and Luke Jacobson making up the back row.

• Tupo Vaa'i was unavailable because of a concussion so Josh Lord and Sam Darry will make up the starting second row.

• Damian McKenzie was named at fullback with Will Jordan and Caleb Clarke completing the outside backs.

• New Zealand also host Italy and Ireland in the Southern Hemisphere portion of July's inaugural Nations Championship.

• "There is no doubt players have forced our hand as selectors through quality Super Rugby performances," said Rennie. "We have selected an exciting blend of experience and youth, with a powerful bench that will add impact."

• New Zealand: 15–Damian McKenzie, 14–Will Jordan, 13–Quinn Tupaea, 12–Jordie Barrett, 11–Caleb Clarke, 10–Ruben Love, 9–Cam Roigard, 8–Ardie Savea, 7–Luke Jacobson, 6–Peter Lakai, 5–Sam Darry, 4–Josh Lord, 3–Fletcher Newell, 2–Codie Taylor, 1–Ethan de Groot

• Replacements: 16–Asafo Aumua, 17–Xavier Numia, 18–Tyrel Lomax, 19–Patrick Tuipulotu, 20–Wallace Sititi, 21–Cortez Ratima, 22–Billy Proctor, 23–Fehi Fineanganofo REUTERS