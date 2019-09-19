All Blacks are all covered up

TOKYO • New Zealand are gamely braving Japan's humidity and covering up their considerable collection of tattoos as they prepare for their defence of the Rugby World Cup at the weekend against South Africa.

The All Blacks, who have a huge following in the host nation, are covering up so as not to fall foul of local cultural sensitivities about public displays of body ink, and Samoa are also following suit.

Despite the growing popularity of fashion tattoos in Japan, many people associate them with membership of the yakuza - the country's network of organised crime syndicates - and people with tattoos are often banned at some bath houses and swimming pools.

The players have been covering up in hot springs, hotel lobbies and other places where they are likely to encounter the public and Aaron Smith revealed that they are happy to conceal their tattoos to avoid causing offence.

The half-back told the New Zealand Herald: "We have got an onsen, like a spa, in every hotel and in Kashiwa, that spa was a public one and we had to wear skivvies (long-sleeved tops) or tights.

"That's OK. We are in Japan, you have to embrace their way, their culture and most people with tattoos are happy to cover up."

Samoa's players too, have said they will hide their tattoos with skin suits when they are not playing. "We had someone coming in and giving us a heads-up about what we could expect in Japan... when it comes to the tattoos, we have obviously got a lot of tattoos, it's quite normal in our culture," captain Jack Lam told the Herald.

"But we are respectful and mindful to what the Japanese way is.

"We will be making sure that what we are showing will be OK."

Tattoos are commonplace in New Zealand, especially among the country's Maori and Polynesian communities.

Many All Blacks players have traditional inkings, known in Maori as Tamoko, while the word tattoo originates from the Samoan word of tatau, which means "a must".

The ban on displaying tattoos ranks alongside beer shortages as two potential sources of embarrassment at the quadrennial tournament, which opens tomorrow.

Japan, who yesterday revealed that winger Kenki Fukuoka and loose forward Amanaki Mafi would miss out through injury, will kick off against Russia in Tokyo.

But many onsen and other facilities that usually frown on tattoos have indicated they will take a more relaxed approach, as Japan prepares for the arrival of an estimated 400,000 overseas rugby fans.

Tourism officials near Sapporo, which will host the Pool C opener between England and Tonga on Sunday, said they would leave individual owners to decide whether to admit tattooed bathers.

While the recommended guidelines on exposed body ink will not apply to players during games, players have also had to adjust to the custom of not wearing shoes inside homes and certain buildings.

"The gym we go to today, we have got to take indoor shoes," Smith said. "We just have to respect that and adapt as All Blacks. We are grateful to be here and we don't want to act anything bigger than we are." ASSOCIATED PRESS, THE GUARDIAN