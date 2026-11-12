All Black Barrett’s push for World Cup swansong going swimmingly

Nov 12 - Beauden Barrett's test career looked to be ending only months ago when he fell down the pecking order on the All Blacks tour to South Africa, but he won't go quietly and, back in the side, is making a strong case for a World Cup swansong next year.

The twice World Player of the Year scored two tries against Scotland last weekend at the start of the northern leg of the Nations Championship to keep New Zealand on course for the deciding game of the new competition.

But months ago prospects for Barrett looked to be fading.

With Ruben Love first choice at flyhalf, Richie Mo’unga returning to the squad plus Will Jordan and Damiam McKenzie the choices at fullback, the 35-year-old did not make the matchday squad for the first three tests against South Africa.

But when Mo’unga was picked for the decisive fourth test in Baltimore in September, Barrett was named among the replacements and came on late in the game to score a try.

It was the response coach Dave Rennie was looking for after he had left him out of his first six successive tests in charge.

Rennie said Barrett’s name constantly featured in selection debates and using him off the bench gave him the chance to “make a bit of a statement and put a bit of pressure on us long-term, selection-wise”.

The most capped back in world rugby has done exactly that, although it is at fullback that Rennie has decided Barrett will play, and with Love injured for last month’s Bledisloe Cup tests home and away against Australia, McKenzie was picked at flyhalf and Barrett in the No. 15 jersey.

ENHANCED CHANCES

Barrett scored his 50th test try against Scotland last Saturday at Murrayfield, took his test cap tally to 148 and enhanced his chances of competing in a fourth World Cup next year.

“Yeah, look, everything we know about Beauden, I know there are people out there thinking that he’s past it, but he’s in an environment here where we really value his experience,” Rennie said after the win at Murrayfield.

New Zealand have three more tests in this month’s Nations Championship, starting with Wales in Cardiff on Saturday, and then a warm-up campaign that includes an April Bledisloe Cup game against Australia and slimmed-down Rugby Championship before the World Cup kicks off in October.

Barrett will be hoping those matches help consolidate his position, firstly as a regular but also a team member.

“He’s a true professional," Rennie said. "Like everyone he wants to play, and even when he’s not playing, it’s hurting.

"He’s doing everything he can to help others and prepare the team well," added Rennie, who said they were confident Barrett would step up and meet the challenge when he got his chance.

“He’s been excellent, and I’m really rapt for him. He’s an important part of this group, and nice that he’s playing well as well." REUTERS