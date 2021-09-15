Team S'pore

All athletes' achievements to be celebrated

  • Published
    1 hour ago

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong said in a parliamentary written reply yesterday that his ministry and Sport Singapore value all Team Singapore athletes tremendously and will continue to work with the relevant organisations to engage corporate Singapore to celebrate their achievements.

He was responding to questions from MPs on the issue of monetary rewards for athletes and why there is a distinction between payouts for medals at the Olympics and Paralympics. The topic has been in the spotlight since swimmer Yip Pin Xiu's two-gold feat at the Tokyo Paralympics.

SEE SPORT • Engaging sponsors key

