All about chasing the same dream

Bought by a barmaid, Dream Alliance was a fairy-tale horse who went on to win the Welsh Grand National in 2009.

Dream Horse, a film starring Australian actress Toni Collette, was even made on him.

Roll forward to 2022, another version has emerged at Kranji.

The son of Into Mischief is not a steeplechaser.

But, while he may not go to Hollywood, he is chasing the same dream all the same - win a race.

The first may have come in a modest $20,000 Open Maiden race (1,400m) on Saturday, but that winning feeling was not far off the one felt by Welsh owner Janet Vokes over a decade ago.

After blowing hot and cold at his two previous Kranji starts for a second and an eighth, the Tim Fitzsimmons-trained four-year-old has been working up a storm in the mornings.

He was particularly impressive at his barrier trial on Sept 29.

After plotting a run along the fence for Manoel Nunes, he came off the back of two runners at the 200m to burst through for the win.

He again hugged the rails on Saturday, except that Nunes was more proactive this time.

With $14 favourite January (Yusoff Fadzli) seemingly not advancing in front of him at the 500m mark, the Brazilian was loath to get stuck in traffic, while still spotting the leaders around five lengths.