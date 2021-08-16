Ali Walsh pays tribute to granddad after win

NEW YORK • Nico Ali Walsh, the grandson of former heavyweight champion and boxing legend Muhammad Ali, defeated fellow American Jordan Weeks by technical knockout in his professional boxing debut on Saturday.

The middleweight fighter is the son of Robert Walsh and Rasheda Ali Walsh, Ali's daughter.

The 21-year-old, with around 30 amateur fights under his belt, signed a deal with Bob Arum's Top Rank Boxing promotion in June ahead of his first professional fight in Oklahoma.

Ali Walsh, who wore his late grandfather's trunks from the 1960s, knocked down his opponent midway through the first round before the referee stopped the fight at 1min 49sec of that round.

He then struck a familiar pose at the end of his debut professional bout at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Tulsa, Oklahoma, imitating the victory stance of his grandfather after winning the light heavyweight gold at the 1960 Rome Olympics.

"This lived up completely to my expectations. Obviously my grandfather, I've been thinking of him so much.

"I miss him. It's been an emotional journey," ESPN quoted him as saying.

"I think me and him (Weeks) made a little bit of history tonight."

Ali, nicknamed "The Greatest", died in June 2016 from septic shock after a long battle with Parkinson's disease.

His record-setting boxing career, unprecedented flair for showmanship and controversial stands made him one of the best-known figures of the 20th Century.

Ali Walsh, who is trying to follow in his grandfather's footsteps into professional boxing, claimed the former heavyweight champion was "the greatest fighter who lived".

"It seems like a lot of pressure; to me, it's just my grandfather.

"He's the greatest fighter who ever lived - maybe the greatest person," said Ali Walsh, who grew up in Las Vegas.

Out of respect, he wore Ali's trunks for the first time but he will not be doing the same in his next pro fight.

"I'm never wearing these trunks again," Ali Walsh added.

