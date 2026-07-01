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Alexandra Eala of the Philippines among the stars for 2026 Singapore Tennis Open

World No. 32 Alexandra Eala will be returning to the 2026 Singapore Tennis Open.

SINGAPORE – When Filipina tennis star Alexandra Eala returns to the Republic for the Sept 21-27 Singapore Tennis Open (STO), she will be doing so with a list of achievements that would make even seasoned campaigners envious.

Since the 2025 STO, where she was knocked out in the second qualifying round by Switzerland’s Simona Waltert, her career has been firmly on the upward trajectory.

At the 2025 Miami Open, the wildcard stunned the world by defeating Grand Slam winners Jelena Ostapenko, Madison Keys and Iga Swiatek en route to a historic semi-final run, making her the first player from her country to reach the last four of a WTA 1000 event.

Later that year, she won her first WTA title at the Guadalajara 125 Open, became the first Filipina to break into the top 50 of the world rankings and ended the Philippines’ 26-year wait for a women’s singles gold at the SEA Games.

From world No. 138 at the start of 2025, Eala has now surged to 32nd. Not surprisingly, the 21-year-old has been placed in the main draw of the Singapore event at the OCBC Arena.

“Singapore has a really special place in my heart and I still remember competing there at the WTA Future Stars as a junior player,” said Eala, who became the first player from the Philippines to win at Wimbledon after her first-round 6-1, 6-2 victory over Mexico’s Renata Zarazua on June 30.

“I have always enjoyed playing in Singapore because it’s so close to home and it’s great to have a WTA 500 event in Southeast Asia.

“I’m looking forward to enjoying a great week at the Singapore Tennis Open.”

This is the second edition of the tournament, whose status has been upgraded from WTA 250 to WTA 500.

It is also part of the Tour’s Asian swing, which features stops in South Korea, China, Japan, India and Hong Kong as well before the season-ending WTA Finals in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in November.

The Singapore event will have a 28-player singles draw and a 16-team doubles draw.

Qualifying matches will take place on Sept 19 and 20, followed by seven days of main-draw action where players will compete for a share of the US$1.2 million (S$1.56 million) prize pool.

The tournament, which was staged at the Kallang Tennis Hub in 2025, will take place at the OCBC Arena to accommodate the elevated event.

According to The Kallang’s website, the OCBC Arena has a capacity of up to 3,000, compared to the Kallang Tennis Hub, which has a gallery that can sit 1,297 with an additional 300 retractable seats.

Tickets are available from The Kallang’s website with an early-bird promotion offering 10 per cent off passes and selected categories for four weeks. Standard pricing will apply from July 27, 2pm.

Single-session tickets start from $8, while fans can also opt for single-session packages with hospitality elements, starting from $500. All-access passes start at $650.

“The elevation to WTA 500 means fans can look forward to a higher-quality field, more competitive matches and an even bigger, more exciting atmosphere at The Kallang this year – delivering a truly world-class live experience,” said Yazed Osman, group head, events and placemaking and place management of The Kallang Group.

“Accessibility remains central to how we design the Singapore Tennis Open experience.

“From first-time spectators to avid fans seeking premium hospitality, our ticketing approach is intentionally inclusive, with flexible options that invite more people to be part of world-class tennis.”