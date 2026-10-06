Alcaraz finds best form to sink Lehecka and retain Japan Open crown

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

TOKYO, Oct 6 - Carlos Alcaraz made another slow start before cruising past unseeded Czech Jiri Lehecka 7-6(4) 6-4 in the Japan Open final on Tuesday to retain his title and continue his resurgence after a lengthy wrist injury layoff.

The ATP 500 tournament victory is Alcaraz's third of the year after the Australian Open and Qatar Open, before the 23-year-old was sidelined for nearly five months and returned at the US Open in late August.

"I'm really happy to be able to lift a trophy again," Alcaraz said. "It's been a while and obviously it's extra special after my injury and my comeback, in the second tournament that I'm playing.

"It was a really tough week and I didn't play my best tennis and my best level but I did find good solutions and that's what matters in the end."

Alcaraz became the first man to go back-to-back in Tokyo since American Pete Sampras in 1993-94.

The world number three started shakily, dropping serve in the first game, but soon recovered and dialled up the intensity to break world number 19 Lehecka's serve with a scorching backhand to level at 3-3.

More uncharacteristic errors from Alcaraz gave Lehecka hope in the tiebreak, but the Spaniard unleashed a sublime drop-shot en route to clinching the opening set to lay the platform for his 27th title overall.

'NEGATIVE THOUGHTS'

The seven-times Grand Slam champion took control midway through the second set, breaking to claim a 4-3 lead before sealing victory by forcing an error on match point and then celebrating wildly with his team courtside.

Alcaraz said his triumph helped erase the doubts that he faced during his injury break.

"A lot of negative thoughts come to your mind," Alcaraz added.

"If you're going to come back healthy, if you're going to come back the same as you were before, if I will be able to hit the ball normally without pain. I trusted myself and it worked out."

Alcaraz will return to action at the Shanghai Masters where he will take on Juan Manuel Cerundolo or a qualifier first. The main draw of the ATP 1000 event begins on Wednesday. REUTERS