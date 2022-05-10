Alcaraz has tennis in a spin with his drop shots

The new trophy at the Madrid Open is designed by David Rodriguez Caballero. He is a Spanish sculptor, which is a fair description of the first player to hold his trophy. Carlos Alcaraz uses only one implement but he does so in multiple ways. His racket is a forehand hammer and yet a drop-shot chisel. He pounds and then he chips away inventively. There is, one might say, a bit of the warrior poet to him.

The drop shot is a thing of beauty because you can't do it with wooden wrists. Slamming a ball with vicious topspin is one thing, slicing it gently and getting it to hover, stop, sit, spin is quite another. Like an embroidery stitch, it takes practice.