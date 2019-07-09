Alaphilippe holds on for first career lead

EPERNAY • Julian Alaphilippe yesterday snatched the Tour de France's yellow jersey when he won the third stage, a 215-km ride from Binche, Belgium.

The world No. 1 cyclist jumped away from the pack in the Cote de Mutigny, a brutal 900m effort at an average gradient of 12.2 per cent, to claim his third career stage win as the Tour entered France for the first time this year.

The Deceuninck-Quick Step rider Alaphilippe hung on for dear life over the remaining 16km to take the overall lead from Dutchman Mike Teunissen, who dropped out when the Frenchman attacked.

He gambled and attacked on the penultimate climb of the day, 15km from the finish in Epernay, and was strong enough to win by 26 seconds. A desperate effort from the pack, led by Team Sunweb's Michael Matthews, to reel him in proved in vain.

Afterwards, the new race leader was overcome with emotion after learning of his achievement - the first of his career and first in five years for a French rider.

He said: "I was really up for it today, so when I saw the chance, I went all in.

"It's actually only starting to sink in now that I have the jersey.

"What a beautiful way to start the tour here in France," he said.

"Having this on my back is something I'll never forget, it's the recompense of everything I have done since I first got on a bike."

Defending champion Geraint Thomas finished five seconds behind his Team Ineos teammate Egan Bernal.

That left Welshman Thomas seventh in the general classification standings, 45 seconds off the leader, with Colombia's Bernal in sixth, trailing by 40 seconds.

Jumbo-Visma's Wout van Aert of Belgium was second, 20 seconds from Alaphilippe, with Dutchman Steven Kruijswijk in third place a further five seconds away.

Today's fourth stage is a 213.5km ride from Reims to Nancy with a likely bunch sprint finish.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS