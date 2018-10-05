Aishah to keep her focus and aim for the stars

Pasted on Aishah Samad's shooting table is the phrase "I can and I will succeed". It is a reminder for the shooter, who left for the Asian Para Games in Indonesia yesterday, to keep calm and stay focused.

The 46-year-old has been working on her mental training ahead of the Oct 6-13 Games as she told The Straits Times: "I'm okay with the practical (aspect) but, mentally, I'm not that strong.

"It's a competition and I must do my best, so I become too careful and that's the thing I really have to overcome by telling myself it's just like (in) training."

The Jakarta outing marks her second Asian Para Games, and Aishah is aiming for a medal in the mixed 10m air rifle prone SH2 event.

"(But) first, I have to reach the final... I want to bring something back," added Aishah, who lost all four limbs in 2012 because of a severe bacterial infection.

"I'm confident but, more importantly, I must shoot and have fun."

Aishah was part of the final group of Singapore's Asian Para Games athletes to leave for Jakarta yesterday. The 44-strong contingent is aiming to deliver a best-ever showing in the third edition of the Games.

At the 2014 Games in Incheon, Singapore achieved its best tally of one gold in sailing, one silver in swimming and two bronzes each in swimming and bowling. Sailing is not offered this year.

Chef de mission Ali Daud, who left for Jakarta on Tuesday, had previously expressed confidence the team would do better than at their previous outing.

Singapore National Paralympic Council chairman Kevin Wong agreed, although he noted that competition this year is expected to be tougher.

"Every major Games are a stepping stone to the next level. Performance-wise, we hope everyone gets a personal best and, if they win a medal, it's a bonus," added Wong, who is also the president of the Singapore Disability Sports Council.

Singapore will be represented at the Games in 10 sports, with 27 athletes making their debuts.

Three-gold Paralympic swimmer Yip Pin Xiu expects her races (50m backstroke, 50m and 100m freestyle) to be tough as she will be competing with athletes in other disability classes, but she is raring to go.

"We've been training so hard, hopefully the timings will reflect it," said the 26-year-old, who is born with muscular dystrophy and usually competes in the S2 category.

"I'm just going to go there and do my best and get a good time - this is all part of the preparations for (the 2020 Paralympic Games in) Tokyo."