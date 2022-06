Expanding the base of Singaporeans taking part in aquatic sports and reducing the attrition rate - these are the main goals former national swimmer Mark Chay wants to achieve should he and his team get voted in at the Singapore Swimming Association (SSA) election tomorrow.

The 40-year-old, who is running for the SSA presidency, said: "Success to me would be increasing the number of people in aquatic sports who are in structured programmes, and enabling the clubs to flourish."