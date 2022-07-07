Aiming to be even better

The pandemic posed all sorts of challenges in the lead up to last year's Paralympics, but that did not stop Singapore's swimmers from getting breakthroughs in Tokyo.

At the Tokyo Games, Yip Pin Xiu retained her women's 50m and 100m S2 butterfly titles, while Games debutant Toh Wei Soong rewrote the national record for the men's S7 50m butterfly twice en route to finishing fourth.

Their feats saw Yip and Toh named Sportswoman and Sportsman of the Year respectively at the Singapore Disability Sports Awards yesterday. Held at Parkroyal on Beach Road, it was the first time since the pandemic that there was a physical ceremony for the annual awards. This year's event was presented by Haw Par Corporation which made a $120,000 donation.

This was Yip's third Sportswoman of the Year accolade after wins in 2019 and last year.

The 30-year-old, who was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy aged two, was nominated alongside Nur Syahidah Alim (archery), Jeralyn Tan (boccia) and Nur Aini Mohamad Yasli (powerlifting).

Yip's coach Mark Chay was given the Coach of the Year (High Performance) award for the second time in a row.

Yip said: "It is a recognition of the consistent effort of my team and myself. I'm grateful for the support of the entire ecosystem behind me and hopefully in the next couple of years, I will also be getting faster times and better results on the way to Paris."

Yip, who said that she had not expected to stay in the sport for as long as she has when she first started, is determined to grow the awareness about para-sports.

She has been a vocal advocate for the inclusiveness of para-athletes in sport and her achievements have also sparked change. Just last week, it was announced that the cash rewards for medal wins at major Games would be increased.

Yip said: "It's been a journey and even as of present day, we still face certain challenges but we are definitely working towards making para-sports more prominent and accessible."

Meanwhile, it was the first time that 2019 and 2020 Sportsboy of the Year Toh, who has transverse myelitis, received the Sportsman of the Year award.

The other nominee for the award was shot putter Muhammad Diroy Noordin.

Toh, 23, said: "This transition of being a Sportsman also marks a transition to me being a more mature athlete... as someone moving into the later half of his career whereby the question is not so much will I make the standard, but I am of the standard and how much more I can raise the standard, not just for myself but for the rest of my sport."

Fellow swimmer Colin Soon bagged the Sportsboy of the Year award after his four-gold showing at the Asian Youth Para Games (AYPG) in Bahrain last year, with his coach Roland Tan named Coach of the Year (Developmental).