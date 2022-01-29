Aiming not to be left in the cold

BEIJING • China topped the medal table at its home Summer Games in 2008 but expectations are much lower for next month's Beijing Olympics, as the country attempts to build a winter sports industry nearly from scratch.

China did not appear at a Winter Olympics until 1980 at Lake Placid, New York. It has hardly sparkled since, winning one gold medal - in short-track speed skating - at the last Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, four years ago.

Cold weather sports have not historically been popular in the country, where the prohibitive cost and relative lack of infrastructure had kept the pool of athletes small.

But a huge government-led push to promote snow and ice activities and a soaring middle class look set to yield some results when the Games begin on Friday, and home athletes always tend to overperform at their own Olympics.

With foreign coaches drafted in to boost expertise, data company Gracenote expects China to win six golds at Beijing 2022 and enjoy its "best-ever Winter Olympics".

The Norwegians, who topped the medal table in 2018, are predicted to do so again, ahead of the Russians and Germany.

China set itself the goal of competing in all 109 events at Beijing 2022 - nearly double the number the country qualified for at Pyeongchang - even though it has "no experience" in one-third of them, according to state media.

Underlining the challenge, winter sports official Ni Huizhong admitted to Xinhua news agency last year in unusually stark terms that the country had "clear weaknesses and disadvantages" and was facing "a big crisis" in some sports.

In some, such as men's ice hockey, which traditional powerhouses like Canada and the United States are set to dominate despite the absence of National Hockey League stars, avoiding embarrassment on home soil will count as a small victory.

China has had to be creative in its search to grow its small pool of winter sports athletes, including scouring martial arts schools of Buddhist monasteries.

The authorities also sent a group of teenagers with zero experience - including a former gymnast and a sprinter - to Norway in 2018 for a crash course in ski jumping in the hope of producing 2022 competitors.

China has also turned to naturalised athletes, including California natives Eileen Gu - who looks set to be the face of the Games with her model looks - and ice skater Beverly Zhu.

With an eye on the future, the country is on course to open 5,000 winter sports schools by 2025 and has set up massive training bases for athletes offering wind tunnels and virtual reality simulators.

Of China's 13 Winter Olympic golds, 10 have come in short-track speed skating.

Wu Dajing won the 500m gold in 2018 and will defend his title in Beijing, while there are also hopes in the relay events.

Pairs figure skaters Sui Wenjing and Han Cong will hope to go one better than their Pyeongchang silver, while US-born freestyle skier Gu, just 18, is hotly tipped for gold.

They are under pressure from the very top, with Chinese President Xi Jinping urging athletes to "struggle bravely and strive for success".

But medals will be only one part of what China hopes to reap from the Games.

It sees an opportunity to demonstrate its sophistication and prowess, even as the Covid-19 pandemic and diplomatic boycotts from a handful of countries over human rights concerns cast a shadow.

"By hosting the 2008 Summer Olympics (also in Beijing), China impressively demonstrated its economic development to the world," said Lee Jung-woo, sport policy researcher at the University of Edinburgh.

"(Now) China wants to display its cultural and technological merits to international audiences.

"The staging of the Winter Olympics in their capital city can symbolically mean that China is no longer lagging behind Western democracies in terms of its international privilege."

