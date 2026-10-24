Agha returns to Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka tests

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Oct 24 - Former Pakistan Twenty20 captain Salman Ali Agha, who was among seven players released mid-series after the side lost two tests to England in August, has returned to the test squad for next month's two-match series with Sri Lanka at home, the Pakistan Cricket Board said on Saturday.

Agha was removed as Pakistan's T20 captain and left out of this month's T20 series against Sri Lanka but the 32-year-old impressed in the One-Day Internationals, scoring a century against Sri Lanka last Sunday.

Left-arm spinner Ali Usman, who was also among the players released during the England tour, has been named in the 14-man squad as well, with the first test set to begin on November 9 at Rawalpindi.

Babar Azam will continue to lead Pakistan as they look to bounce back from a 3-0 series loss in England.

However, the hosts have shaken up their batting line-up, calling up Sameer Minhas, Mohammad Taha and Mohammad Suleman for the first time. Shan Masood, who scored a fighting 95 against England in the third test last month, has been dropped.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (captain), Abdullah Fazal, Ali Usman, Arafat Minhas, Azan Awais, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ghazi Ghori, Mohammad Suleman, Mohammad Taha, Razaullah, Saad Baig, Salman Ali Agha, Sameer Minhas, Saud Shakeel. REUTERS