After heavy loss, S'pore must beat S. Korea to qualify

National floorball captain Kumaresa Pasupathy urged his teammates to erase the memory of yesterday's 9-1 defeat by Thailand and "give everything" in their bid to qualify for this year's world championship.

The Republic's heavy loss in their final group-stage match at the Men's World Floorball Championship (WFC) Asia-Oceania qualifiers meant the hosts finished second in Group H behind the Thais.

Group winners automatically earn a spot at the Nov 5-13 championship in Switzerland.

Singapore, who have appeared at the past three biennial editions, have another chance.

They must beat South Korea, who finished third in Group G, today to claim a place in the main tournament.

Kumaresa, 26, said: "We still have a shot.

"Defensively, we have to be much tighter and smarter than we were today.

"Both us and Korea will be hungry and give everything, so the team that makes the fewer mistakes will win.

"Our mission from the start has been to qualify."

World No. 16 Singapore had begun the qualifiers at the OCBC Arena with two wins, beating Malaysia 8-2 on Tuesday and New Zealand 4-0 a day later.

But the Thais, ranked two places higher, were a different proposition.

They led 3-0 after the first period following a brace from Jeerayut Yaemyim and a strike from captain Pawat Thaidit.

They then doubled that advantage in the second period.

They scored three more goals in the third and final period before Cheang Jia Qing's late consolation for the hosts.

The Philippines topped Group G, followed by Australia, South Korea and Japan.

The Australians will face Oceania rivals New Zealand for the final qualifying spot.

Besides Switzerland and defending champions Sweden, the other teams who have qualified are Canada, Germany, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, Norway, Estonia, Latvia, Finland and Denmark.

All WFC Asia-Oceania qualifiers are live-streamed via the International Floorball Federation's YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/iffchannel.