After heart surgery, Azizul targets Paris

KUALA LUMPUR • Silver medallist from the Tokyo Olympics Azizulhasni Awang said he has been given a "second chance" at life after the 34-year-old Malaysian had open-heart surgery last month.

He will sit out the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games later this year following his operation but is still aiming to win a historic first Olympic gold for his country at Paris 2024, Malaysian media reported.

According to The Star, Azizul has been diagnosed with anomalous aortic origin of the right coronary artery, a congenital abnormality.

It affects 1 per cent of the population and is not caused by physical activity and diet.

The Star added that his condition will not only get worse with age but he also remains at risk of suffering a cardiac arrest in the midst of vigorous activity.

Nicknamed the "Pocket Rocketman" because of his small size and explosive power, the 1.68m Azizul is the only Malaysian cyclist to capture medals at the Olympics.

He first complained of chest pains in February and was operated on in Australia on April 21 by renowned cardiothoracic surgeon Aubrey Almeida at the Epworth Richmond Hospital in Melbourne. He is now recovering at home.

"In my case this year, I was really given a second chance by Allah to still celebrate this glorious day, God-willing," he said in a tweet on Sunday during the Eid festivities marking the end of Ramadan.

The rider, who also won bronze in the men's keirin at Rio 2016, said in another tweet on Monday this year had been a "roller-coaster" ride.

"There are times when it's like getting a big blow that makes me fall down with my tongue stuck out," he wrote.

Ahmad Faedzal Ramli, the chief executive of the National Sports Institute of Malaysia, told The Star that Azizul consulted the body for a second opinion and it was decided that he should go for surgery quickly.

"This condition is very rare and the specialist in Australia advised him to undergo corrective heart surgery, otherwise the risk of cardiac arrest was very high," he said.

Thousands of fans have taken to social media to send Azizul their get-well wishes, with his Facebook post detailing his recovery receiving over 10,000 likes and more than a thousand comments.

He is expected to take a year to recover and while he has expressed his desire to compete at Paris 2024, retired Malaysian rider and former Olympian Josiah Ng admitted the odds are stacked against his former teammate.

Asked about his chances of finishing on the Games podium again, Ng told the Star yesterday: "I don't know anyone who has done it before. It will be an amazing story if it happens. I know Azizul is a fighter and he will not let go once he sets his sight on something.

"But look, he is really at the tail end of a great career and it will be a real bonus if he can achieve success again... having won everything there is in the sport, I think he will not be disappointed if he doesn't make it. He can still focus on being a father and not a superstar."

