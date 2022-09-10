After Celavi, life goes on

Team Celavi did not quite connect in Seoul, but Michael Clements was still able to join some dots in his search for answers.

After flying back on Monday, he has had ample time to run a post-mortem of the mare's failure in the cold light of day.

The 2020 Singapore champion trainer said that the mare's last place in the 1 billion won ($1.04 million) Group 3 Korea Sprint (1,200m) at Seoul Racecourse on Sunday boiled down to two main causes - the sand and the timing.

As much as Clements had seen mitigating factors for the decried Korean sand track, and convinced himself Celavi could rise above where others have sunk dismally, he eventually took a reality check.

"(Jockey) Louis (Beuzelin) said she appeared to handle the sand until a horse went in front of her. Once she got the kickback, her head went straight up and she stopped," he said.

"I did consider pacifiers, but she's never raced in them. In any case, they only cover the eyes whereas the kickback, which seems to have a lot more strength there, flicks back onto the whole body, the chest, the neck.

"I was told even local horses just give up halfway.

"As for the way she handled the track itself, I think it's pure sand, like the American tracks, except they add a bit of dirt in the US.

"It's definitely a different surface to Polytrack, which has got wax and rubber bits for that cushioning and binding effect.

"We do get kickback but it's not as bad as in Korea.

"I've been talking to trainers who raced horses there prior to Covid-19, and they all said it used to be a lot deeper.