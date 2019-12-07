Aethero the real deal in HK sprint

RACE 1 (1,400M)

1 Emerald Spur is looking for the hat-trick of wins. Although he has topweight duties, he does shape up as the one they have to beat.

7 Triple Triple's debut run can be forgiven. Last-start, he ran a competitive third. Further improvement can be expected.

3 All Wongchoy has done nothing but impress across his short three-start career in Hong Kong.

8 Bright Kid is next best, especially from the inside draw.

RACE 2 (1,800M)

6 Champion Supreme can find his best stepping up to 1,800m. With James McDonald engaged, he should go close.

10 Cinquante Cinq rarely runs a bad race. He's finished runner-up in his last three outings and his consistency warrants respect.

8 I Do narrowly missed two starts ago before he was withdrawn from his latest due to a blood abnormality. He's trialled impressively since and can be in the thick of it.

5 Vincy gets Joao Moreira. He's also drawn to get the right run.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

14 Prince Of Gems gets in light with only 114lb (51.8kg). He's drawn a touch awkward but his last two runs have been excellent.

3 Be Ready trialled well before his debut sixth. He has shown plenty in training since and commands respect.

8 High Rise Soldier closed for a competitive third on debut. With luck, he's going to figure.

7 Magic Supreme is next best. He's been training well.

RACE 4 (2,4000M) GROUP 1 HONG KONG VASE

10 Deirdre comes into this following a successful British campaign which resulted in Group 1 Nassau Stakes victory at Goodwood in August. She flies into Hong Kong following a last-start third behind Magical in the Group 1 British Champion Stakes. She appears ready for the step-up to 2,400m as she has gotten older and she slots in on top.

1 Exultant is looking for back-to-back wins in the Longines Hong Kong Vase. His two runs this term have been excellent and his win last start in the Group 2 Jockey Club Cup rates highly for this.

11 Lucky Lilac is the last-start winner of the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Kyoto, finishing ahead of the Japanese Oaks winner, Loves Only You. She rates highly for this.

7 Prince Of Arran comes into this following a promoted runner-up effort in last month's Group 1 Melbourne Cup. This is a weaker edition than what he contested last year.

RACE 5 (1,200M) GROUP 1 HONG KONG SPRINT

14 Aethero is the new kid on the block and he was utterly dominant last start when winning the Group 2 Jockey Club Sprint, defeating the majority of this field with ease. He appears to be the real deal.

4 Hot King Prawn was super impressive in his return to racing last start behind Aethero following a bout of colic. He's seemed to have gotten over that issue following nearly five months on the sidelines.

2 D B Pin has finished runner-up in the last two editions of the Longines Hong Kong Sprint. He's a rising seven-year-old now but each and every year he finds a way to peak for this race.

11 Full Of Beauty ran a blinder last start. He's constantly improving and warrants respect.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

9 Monica has been in excellent form, falling short in her latest to Lakeshore Eagle. He can turn the tables and the strong booking of James McDonald signals intent, primarily as the Kiwi rider has won on him previously.

8 Lakeshore Eagle is racing in top form. He remains in Class 3 which is in his favour.

7 Star Of Yuen Long grabbed second last start. He'll roll forward for Vincent Ho and can find himself in the finish with luck.

2 Super Star is worthy of respect.

RACE 7 (1,600M) GROUP 1 HONG KONG MILE

2 Indy Champ comes into tomorrow's Longines Hong Kong Mile having claimed both of Japan's premiere Group 1 mile races, the Yasuda Kinen at Tokyo and the Mile Championship at Kyoto. He lowered top galloper Almond Eye's colours in that Yasuda Kinen. If that's any form to go off, then he's going to prove difficult to get past.

1 Beauty Generation's win streak snapped two starts ago, hinting that his era of invincibility was now over. But if he recaptures his blistering best, he can lift third Hong Kong Mile trophy.

10 Normcore claimed the Group 1 Victoria Mile two starts ago at Tokyo. She was excellent that day and her work all week at Sha Tin has been visually impressive.

4 Waikuku has come out of the Four-Year-Old Classic Series nicely, winning his latest at Group 2 ahead of Beauty Generation. He's going to be in the thick of it.

RACE 8 (2,000M) GROUP 1 HONG KONG CUP

8 Edisa catches the eye. She won the Jockey Club Oaks Invitational Oaks two starts ago at Belmont, New York in impressive fashion. Although this is a sharp step-up in grade, she might be worth taking a chance on at a big price.

1 Win Bright is one-on-one over 2,000m at Sha Tin after claiming the QEII Cup late last season. His best is more than up to this and he's going to be a threat in the finish.

6 Furore is the Hong Kong Derby champion, who last start, turned his form around to finish runner-up behind Exultant. He's primed for this with three runs under his belt.

2 Rise High looked a touch flat last start, but he's shown previously that he can mix it at this level.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

7 Raging Storm won twice in Class 2 last season over this course and distance and a third win would not surprise. He's been racing well.

2 Thanks Forever is drawn a touch awkward but dropping back to Class 2 grade suits for him.

4 Fat Turtle is consistent. He won't be too far away.

12 Aerohappiness is next best.

RACE 10 (1,600M)

4 More Than This is on a Four-Year-Old Classic Series trail and he seeks his fourth consecutive win. He's a serious talent on the rise.

7 Nicconi Express was an eye-catching victor last start. His excellent turn of foot can see him cross the line in first again.

8 Super Oasis placed in the Group 1 Australian Derby pre-import and also brings some high-class New Zealand form to Hong Kong. He won a trial recently.

10 Star Performance is next best with Frankie Dettori aboard.

• Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club