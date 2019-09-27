Advanced system to cool athletes in Doha

DOHA • Competitors at the World Athletics Championships which start in Doha today will warm up on a field where daytime temperatures reach 38 deg C and humidity hovers around 50 per cent.

But they will then make their way 150m through a unique cooling tunnel into the air-conditioned Khalifa International Stadium where the temperature is maintained at a pleasant 23-25 deg C.

The sophisticated system is being held up by Qatari authorities as proof they will be able to keep 2022 football World Cup venues at comfortable temperatures, despite concerns over the harsh Gulf climate.

A computerised system will prepare athletes' bodies for the differential by lowering the temperature in stages as they proceed through the underground walkway into the 46,000-capacity arena.

"They will have a thermal journey," said Sebastien Racinais, head of athlete health and performance research at Aspetar, the Gulf's first specialised sports medicine hospital. "But the temperature will not be freezing in the stadium, it is actually not good to have too cold a temperature. Heat is good for the sprinters but it's an additional stress for the endurance athletes."

Khalifa, the principal venue for the world meet, opened in 1976 and was entirely overhauled ahead of a relaunch in 2017.

Its elaborate cooling system has been deployed during other high-profile athletic competitions including Diamond League events.

As well as adopting heat-combatting measures at the stadium, Doha organisers have dramatically altered the timing of the road races - staging them in the night and shifting the marathon to begin at midnight for the first time.

While much attention has been paid to the heat issue for the 2022 football World Cup, the conditions of the world meet will be far more similar to that at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, expected to be the hottest in history.

Aspetar has been collaborating with the International Olympic Committee on how best to manage heat and educate athletes.

Some athletes will even ingest pill-sized thermometers to monitor the effects of Doha's heat, with the data expected to be used to prepare for Tokyo, according to the International Association of Athletics Federations.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE