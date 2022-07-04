Adesanya says he will leave Pereira 'frozen'

LAS VEGAS • Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski scored dominant unanimous decision victories and retained their Ultimate Fighting Championship titles at the T-Mobile Arena in Nevada on Saturday, on a UFC 276 fight card that was short on fireworks but had plenty of skill on show.

The Nigeria-born New Zealander Adesanya did a masterful job of controlling the distance to evade the punching power of American Jared Cannonier, with the 32-year-old staying out of range before darting in to score with a dizzying variety of strikes across the five five-minute rounds.

Cannonier, 38, did what he could in the later stages to trap Adesanya against the cage, but the favourite was rarely in any danger en route to his fifth successful title defence.

Afterwards, middleweight champion Adesanya called out Alex Pereira, who earlier earned an impressive knockout of American Sean Strickland to earn the Performance of the Night bonus award, and demanded a bout with the Brazilian.

Vowing to avenge two defeats in kickboxing from 2016-17, Adesanya said: "The first time I told you it was an error on my part spamming the right hand.

"That was in kickboxing. Next time I punch you... you're gonna be frozen like Elsa. I'll leave it at that."

In the co-main event, Australia's Volkanovski used his speed and a consistent stinging jab to also score a convincing unanimous victory over a bloodied American Max Holloway, keeping his featherweight title before suggesting a move up to lightweight.

"I want to be busy, I don't think this division itself can keep me busy - I want to move up to lightweight, go for double champ (add the lightweight belt) and keep two divisions busy," he said in his post-fight interview in the octagon.

Earlier in the evening, Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone called time on his career after losing to fellow American Jim Miller via second-round submission in his 55th professional fight.

"I just don't love it any more," the 39-year-old said, leaving his gloves and cowboy hat in the centre of the cage.

"I'm going to be a movie star. It's time to bow out."

