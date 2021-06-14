Adesanya back to his best in own weight class

GLENDALE (Arizona) • Coming off his first career loss in a challenge to light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title holder Israel Adesanya returned to his division and put on a clinical display in defeating Italy's Marvin Vettori on Saturday night.

The judges' scorecards at the Gila River Arena for the UFC 263 main event read 50-45 across the board for a unanimous decision in favour of the Nigeria-born New Zealander.

Vettori (17-5-1) had a clear game plan which involved hunting down Adesanya (21-1), throwing heavy hands, then looking for a clinch along the cage in order to take things to the mat.

He found just enough success to go the distance, but the champion was simply on another level in what was a grudge match.

Adesanya, who won their first clash three years ago by split decision, landed low kicks continuously, evading most of Vettori's shots and defending the bulk of his takedown attempts.

He added several head kicks to his usual repertoire of inventive strikes, and at times, the bout seemed more a sparring session than a serious fight.

The evening's co-feature bout saw an electric moment, as Brandon Moreno became the first Mexico-born fighter to win a UFC championship.

In a rematch of their title fight last December which ended in a draw, he defeated Brazilian Deiveson Figueiredo to claim the flyweight belt with a third-round submission.

Moreno (19-5-2) set the tone in the first by establishing a crisp jab and earning a knockdown with a left hook. He made his big adjustment from the first fight on the ground, and flustered his opponent (20-2-1), a man known for slick submissions.

From there it seemed a matter of time, and a rear-naked choke caused Figueiredo to tap out, leading to a delirious reaction from the pro-Hispanic crowd in Arizona.

"I used all six months for this. Starting in January, starting the year, making drills, to be better today, and watch me now," said Moreno.

REUTERS