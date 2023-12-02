Adelaide Strikers beat Brisbane Heat to retain WBBL title

Cricket - Women's Cricket Second T20 International - England v Australia - The Oval, London, Britain - July 5, 2023 Australia's Tahlia May McGrath drops the catch of England's Sophia Dunkley Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs/File Photo REUTERS
Updated
35 sec ago
Published
36 sec ago

The Adelaide Strikers claimed their second straight Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) title on Saturday with a three-run win over Brisbane Heat in a thrilling final that went down to the wire at the Adelaide Oval.

After opting to bat, captain Tahlia McGrath (38) and Laura Wolvaardt (39) combined for a 66-run partnership to take Adelaide to 125-5.

Spinner Amanda-Jade Wellington then restricted Brisbane with three wickets, two of which came in the final over. The chase went down to the last ball, with Nicola Hancock only managing a single when she needed to hit a boundary to avoid defeat.

"We called it last year. We were sitting in the changerooms, we said 'we're not done, we want to go back-to-back'. And we've had that fight, that determination all year," McGrath said. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top