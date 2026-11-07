Adams double lifts lacklustre Wales to 28-21 win over Japan

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CARDIFF, Nov 7 - Winger Josh Adams scored two tries as Wales claimed a bonus-point 28-21 victory over Japan in the Nations Championship on Saturday, but there will be much for coach Steve Tandy to ponder after a lacklustre display.

It was a third win in five tests for Wales, an improvement on the harrowing 18-match losing streak that followed the 2023 World Cup, but in a game that lacked quality in general, the home side struggled at the set-piece in particular.

Prop Archie Griffin and winger Louis Rees-Zammit also scored tries for Wales, who will bank the win but know bigger tests await when they host New Zealand and Australia in the next two weekends.

Japan showed energy and tenacity in defence but, especially in the second half, battled to get into the home side's 22 as scores for flanker Ben Gunter, lock Warner Dearns and replacement scrumhalf Kenta Fukuda kept them in the contest.

There were handling errors and aimless kicking from Wales that wasted promising field positions, a lack of composure that shows the desperation of the side to continue their recent improvement.

"It is always pleasing to win. We have missed the feeling of winning for a long time, so getting over the line against a good team is brilliant," Wales captain Dewi Lake said.

"We have challenged ourselves to grow quickly. With the two tests coming up we will have to be better than we were today if we want to perform."

POOR LINEOUT

Wales’ lineout was poor again, a theme for the side in recent years and a huge area of focus for Tandy. Five times they lost the ball on their own throw and it cost them territory and momentum.

Tandy will also be worried about the intensity of his tight five, who looked ineffective against an under-strength Japan side when they should have dominated the physical contest.

Japan will feel it was an opportunity lost, but could not turn 62% possession into more points.

Wales led 21-14 at halftime as Griffin barged over early before Japan stole the ball at a ruck and Gunter raced clear of a retreating defence.

A good backline move sent Adams over for his first try but Japan hit back again as Dearns went over from close range.

Rees-Zammit crossed out wide and Adams finished an excellent move from their own 22 thanks to a Blair Murray break.

Japan kept plugging away and Fukuda brought them back into the game with five minutes remaining, but Wales held on for the win. REUTERS