Adams 'at peace' after hanging up size 14 shoes

WELLINGTON • New Zealand's two-time Olympic shot put champion Valerie Adams yesterday announced her retirement after a stellar career that saw her dominate the sport for long periods.

The towering 37-year old was unbeatable at her peak, winning a record 56 straight international competitions between 2010 and 2015.

She claimed gold at the Beijing and London Games, earning silver in Rio and bronze in Tokyo last year. Adams also won four world championships, four world indoor titles and three Commonwealth Games golds.

She said retirement seemed the right option after Tokyo and would officially be "hanging up these size 14 throwing shoes".

"My heart, mind and body simply answered the question for me, so it is time for me to call it a day," she added.

"Representing Aotearoa (the Maori name for her country) for the last 22 years has given me so much joy. As my life's work, I'm humbled to show little New Zealand has what it takes to be the best in the world.

"I'm very happy and at peace with today's announcement and it's taken some time to get to this stage. It's always hard, this is all I've known ... that transition is going to take some time but I'm ready for it and looking forward to the next challenge, whatever that may be."

For now, Adams intends to spend time with her family while continuing to coach her sister, Lisa - a shot-putter and discus thrower who has cerebral palsy - in her journey to the next Paralympics in Paris in two years' time.

At 1.93m and weighing 120kg, Adams towered over her opponents. She has credited her extraordinary physique to her late parents.

Her mother Lilika Ngauamo was from the Pacific island of Tonga, renowned for its powerful rugby players. Her father Sid was an English former Royal Navy sailor who stood almost 2.13m tall and had 18 children with five women after settling in New Zealand.

The youngest of the brood is National Basketball Association star Steven Adams, another seven-footer and hulking centre who plies his trade with the Memphis Grizzlies.

