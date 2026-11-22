Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

ActiveSG’s new Punggol Sport Centre provides facilities for different ages

The opening of the Punggol centre is part of SportSG’s ongoing efforts to give Singaporeans access to quality, affordable sports facilities within a 10-minute walk from their homes.

SINGAPORE – Since moving to Punggol in 2024, Amirah Sofiana Zainudin and her husband Hasraf Salim would take walks along the park connector network near their home to stay active.

They would pass the ActiveSG Punggol Sport Centre during their walks and kept close tabs on when it would open to the public.

When the six-storey sports centre soft-opened on Oct 27, Amirah wasted no time visiting it. She has been using the 1,500 sqm gym daily for the past few weeks.

The couple returned to the regional sports centre on Nov 22, this time with family members as the five-hectare facility officially opened.

“The space is huge,” said Amirah, who is an educator with two daughters aged three and two.

“The nearest (sports centre) to Punggol before this was Sengkang and this is a new space for us to venture, especially with young children.”

Apart from patronising the gym – which is one of the largest ActiveSG gyms – the 30-year-old and her family have also gone swimming at the Punggol Sport Centre, which features five pools, including a sheltered competition pool with a World Aquatics-compliant timing system.

The competition pool at the ActiveSG Punggol Sport Centre has a World Aquatics-compliant timing system. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

Construction on the centre located along Punggol Waterway began six years ago, with the regional sporting hub originally slated to open in 2023.

But it opened its doors only three years later owing to challenges brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, including material and labour shortages.

Also housed in the facility is a 3,000-capacity team sport hall with retractable seating and flexible configurations for basketball, volleyball, netball and a range of competitions and community events.

The hall also doubles up as Volleyball Singapore’s home base, giving its national athletes access to a dedicated training facility that can support consistent and long-term high-performance development.

Previously, national team training was primarily conducted at OCBC Arena’s Hall 3, which was shared with other users and regularly affected by large-scale events hosted at The Kallang.

Volleyball Singapore secretary-general Chia Min Chong said: “While OCBC Arena Hall 3 provided a suitable competition-standard environment, the lack of a permanent and dedicated training facility meant that training schedules were frequently adjusted or displaced to accommodate venue requirements...

“Athletes and coaches can now plan and execute programmes with greater certainty (at the Punggol Sport Centre), allowing for more effective preparation leading up to major competitions, including the 2027 SEA Games.”

It will host key national events and competitions, including the Singapore Volleyball League and age-group competitions, as the national sports association aims to create greater visibility for the sport and provide opportunities for athletes to compete and develop.

The ActiveSG Punggol Sport Centre has an indoor sport hall with a seating capacity of 2,000 that can be configured for either five pickleball and 14 badminton courts, or up to 20 badminton courts. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

There is another indoor sport hall with a seating capacity of 2,000 that can be configured for either five pickleball and 14 badminton courts, or up to 20 badminton courts.

The Punggol centre also has a 5,000-seater football stadium that has the capability to host Singapore Premier League (SPL) matches.

Punggol resident Abdul Qayyum, who lives about 1km from the centre, is delighted about the prospect of being able to catch SPL games at his doorstep.

The St Gabriel’s Secondary School student, 15, said: “It’s exciting because I may not have to travel so far to watch a football match and it would be very convenient for me to come with my whole family too.”

The 5,000-seater football stadium at the ActiveSG Punggol Sport Centre has the capability to stage Singapore Premier League games. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

The centre is also home to sheltered tennis and futsal courts, a water sport centre and an 18-lane rooftop archery field that can be used for both training and competitions.

To make it accessible to all, the gym has inclusive strength-training equipment, including machines with removable seats for wheelchair users and HUR pneumatic machines that use air pressure to provide controlled, joint-friendly resistance.

The swimming complex has a wheelchair-accessible ramp at the training pool which provides persons with disabilities easier access to the water, while there are sheltered walkways, ramps and lifts throughout the centre.

The 1,500 sqm gym at the ActiveSG Punggol Sport Centre features inclusive strength-training equipment. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

Wheelchair rugby player Davina Tan, who also does para-fencing, was pleased with the efforts to make the facility accessible to all.

The Republic Polytechnic student, 18, said: “What I’ve seen so far is pretty good – the toilets are accessible, there’s curb-free access at the drop-off points.

“It seems pretty cool so far, it’s really big. I am hopeful that more sports that I play regularly will move here because it’s really close to my house.”

The opening of the Punggol centre is part of Sport Singapore’s (SportSG) ongoing efforts under the Sports Facilities Master Plan (SFMP) to give Singaporeans access to quality, affordable sports facilities within a 10-minute walk from their homes by about 2030.

In a speech at the official opening of the Punggol facility on Nov 22, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth David Neo said: “Sport is for everyone. It keeps us strong and healthy and brings together our families, our friends and our neighbours.

“That’s why we worked hard to make sport affordable and accessible to Singaporeans of all ages, backgrounds and abilities.”

Also in attendance at the launch were Punggol GRC MPs – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong, Senior Minister of State for Education and Sustainability and the Environment Janil Puthucheary, Senior Minister of State for National Development and Transport Sun Xueling, and Yeo Wan Ling.

(From left) Minister for Culture, Community and Youth David Neo, Senior Minister of State for Education and Sustainability and the Environment Janil Puthucheary, Senior Minister of State for National Development and Transport Sun Xueling and DPM Gan Kim Yong trying their hand at wheelchair rugby during the opening of the ActiveSG Punggol Sport Centre on Nov 22. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

SportSG sport infrastructure group chief Lim Hong Khiang said that an important consideration when building the facility was to provide a diverse range of facilities that cater to Singapore’s popular and emerging sports, while ensuring that the centre can support different ages and levels of sporting participation.

He said: “The centre also takes a whole-of-life approach to sports participation.

“With facilities ranging from children’s pools and training pools to competition-standard facilities, as well as activities such as pickleball and aquatic fitness programmes, it provides opportunities for residents at different life stages to stay active.”

The 10th anniversary of ActiveSG Academies & Clubs (A&C) was also commemorated during the opening.

Since its launch in 2016, ActiveSG A&C have grown from four sports programmes to more than 20 sports across over 60 facilities, reaching more than 200,000 participants.

More than 90 alumni have also progressed to compete in national teams or SPL clubs.

Muhammad Helmi Jaafar, an ActiveSG Football Academy coach, said: “Back then (in 2016), we had more coaches than students or participants.

“But over the years, it has grown quite a bit and that’s made our job more satisfying because we have more kids coming into the centres and we can impart our knowledge and experience to make them not just better footballers but also better individuals in the future.”