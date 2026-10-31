Acosta wins Malaysian Grand Prix sprint ahead of Marc Marquez

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SEPANG, Malaysia, Oct 31 - KTM's Pedro Acosta won a thrilling Malaysian MotoGP sprint at the Sepang International Circuit on Saturday, with rain threatening to play spoil sport.

Ducati's Marc Marquez finished second in the Malaysian Grand Prix, capitalising on title rival Jorge Martin's withdrawal.

Pole sitter Alex Marquez crashed out of the lead on lap three while Trackhouse rider Ai Ogura, who led for the majority of the 10-lap sprint, conceded positions towards the end to finish fourth, behind Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi.

The sprint podium extended Marc's lead over Martin to 19 points, with the Ducati rider set to increase his advantage further in Sunday's race.

Martin withdrew after persistent wrist pain hampered his comeback from a fracture, with the Spaniard conceding that his title hopes were "already lost". REUTERS