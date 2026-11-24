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PRETORIA, Nov 24 - South Africa opener Marques Ackerman raced to another century to help establish a 137-run lead over Bangladesh at lunch on the second day of the second test at Centurion on Tuesday.

• Ackerman scored 150 off 138 balls in a thrilling innings before being trapped LBW by Shoriful Islam’s full toss as South Africa sped to 228-3 in reply to Bangladesh’s paltry total of 91.

• It was a second successive test ton for Ackerman, who scored 157 in the home team’s nine-wicket first test win over Bangladesh last week. He hit 27 boundaries after being 46 not out overnight.

• The 30-year made his debut in last month’s series against Australia and now has 470 runs at an average of 78.3 in four tests.

• South Africa resumed on 88-1 and added 57 runs before Zubayr Hamza (27) was caught when he got an inside edge that flew off his pads into the gully.

• Tony de Zorzi (9) and Matthew Breetzke (2) were not out at lunch. REUTERS