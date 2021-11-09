Ace aims to pot a gem in Asia

Snooker was a glamour sport in the 1980s and 18.5 million watched Dennis Taylor upset Steve Davis 18-17 to win the 1985 World Championship. But with tobacco and alcohol sponsorship a thing of the past, and the widespread closure of snooker clubs, the sport, invented by a British soldier in the 1800s, has been facing a decline in its home base, the UK.

This has led snooker superstar Ronnie O'Sullivan to believe that the future of the sport lies in Asia, which is the reason he decided to open his first academy in Singapore, with an eye on creating an Asian tour.