Abuse survivor Hernandez eyes Olympics return

LOS ANGELES • Laurie Hernandez is determined not be defined by the mental abuse she suffered under her former coach and having relocated from her native New Jersey to California, she is hoping the fresh start will allow her to win more Olympic medals.

After winning two medals at the 2016 Rio Games, the 20-year-old gymnast opted to take a break from the sport that had dominated her young life.

But two years into her hiatus, the American realised the psychological abuse she had faced from her coach Maggie Haney had nothing to do with gymnastics.

"I don't hate the sport and I didn't hate the sport," Hernandez told Reuters. "I didn't like the environment that I was in."

She went public in April, describing on social media how Haney humiliated her, commented on her weight and made her train despite multiple injuries. Due to the abuse, she developed an eating disorder.

She testified against Haney at a USA Gymnastics hearing that led to the coach being suspended for eight years.

"It was really difficult, especially during an Olympic year and trying to train for a really big competition," she said. "Pushing (yourself) to a physical limit and then also mentally having to go back and talk about it."

Hernandez, who won silver on the balance beam and gold in the team competition in Rio, said the ban marked a major step toward addressing psychologically abusive behaviour in the sport.

"We're in 2020 and we can't treat people like we used to a couple of decades ago," she added.



Laurie Hernandez is hoping to put the mental abuse she suffered behind and make the Olympic team for next year. PHOTO: REUTERS



"It's time to be really respectful to everybody - especially when it comes to kids."

During her time away from gymnastics, she knew she had to make drastic changes in order to return to competitive action, resulting in her move to a different state and switching coaches.

"I want to make the Olympic team. That's the reason why I'm back," she said. "But the most important part is that I'm feeling safe and that I'm loving what I do."

With the Tokyo Games postponed until next July because of the coronavirus pandemic, Hernandez has had more time to hone her technique and upgrade her routines.

"Because the Olympics were delayed, it's going to be that much sweeter," she said. "I think a lot of people across the globe are just so excited to see what we can achieve and get back out there. It's going to be great."

REUTERS