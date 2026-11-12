Straitstimes.com header logo

Abu Dhabi police arrest 10 after Nurmagomedov and Dvalishvili hotel brawl

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

  • Abu Dhabi police arrested 10 people after a hotel brawl linked to Merab Dvalishvili and Usman Nurmagomedov.
  • Police said eight were involved in the fight and two filmed it. The clash happened after “previous disputes between them”.
  • Footage showed Nurmagomedov approaching Dvalishvili during an interview, then striking him and sparking a wider brawl.

AI generated

ABU DHABI – Abu Dhabi police said they arrested 10 people on Nov 12 following a brawl that media reports and footage circulating online linked to former UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili and PFL lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov.

“Abu Dhabi Police arrested eight individuals involved in a fight that occurred at the entrance of a hotel following previous disputes between them. They also arrested two individuals who filmed the incident and took the necessary legal measures against them,” the police said in a statement

Footage widely shared on social media appeared to show Dvalishvili, who is due to compete at the Real American Freestyle (RAF) Abu Dhabi event at the Etihad Arena on Nov 14, giving an interview in the lobby of a hotel when he was approached by Nurmagomedov

In the footage, Nurmagomedov and others approach Dvalishvili from behind before Nurmagomedov appears to strike him across the face, triggering a brawl involving the two groups. REUTERS

More on this topic
Tiffany Teo wins Singapore’s first gold medal at Asian Games with victory in MMA final
UFC chief Dana White declines Trump’s White House job offer
See more on

Mixed martial arts

Abu Dhabi

Ultimate Fighting Championship

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

中文版 (beta)

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.