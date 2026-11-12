Abu Dhabi police arrest 10 after Nurmagomedov and Dvalishvili hotel brawl

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ABU DHABI – Abu Dhabi police said they arrested 10 people on Nov 12 following a brawl that media reports and footage circulating online linked to former UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili and PFL lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov.

“Abu Dhabi Police arrested eight individuals involved in a fight that occurred at the entrance of a hotel following previous disputes between them. They also arrested two individuals who filmed the incident and took the necessary legal measures against them,” the police said in a statement

Footage widely shared on social media appeared to show Dvalishvili, who is due to compete at the Real American Freestyle (RAF) Abu Dhabi event at the Etihad Arena on Nov 14 , giving an interview in the lobby of a hotel when he was approached by Nurmagomedov

In the footage, Nurmagomedov and others approach Dvalishvili from behind before Nurmagomedov appears to strike him across the face, triggering a brawl involving the two groups. REUTERS