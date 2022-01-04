Ablueazure has peaked for second success

RACE 1 (1,000M)

Top jockey Anton Marcus has come down to Vaal for two rides, both Sean Tarry-trained first-timers in the first two races.

In the first, he is aboard the Rafeef colt (5) THUNDERSTRUCK, who is taking on debut winner (1) THUNDERSTONE. Watch the money.

Trainer Paul Peter has two unraced colts, (4) SET TO GO and (3) POWER BROKER, who could fill the placings.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

Marcus will then be aboard (4) ROCK THE FOX, who is by Canford Cliffs and could be the one to follow. The betting market is also the best guide.

(1) FENNEC FOX won on debut with stablemate (2) RIVER QUERARESS well behind. River Queraress showed improvement when winning subsequently. They are the threats to Marcus' mount.

RACE 3 (1,800M)

(13) TUULETAR could get away from a good draw. The field is not strong.

(8) MONSIEUR CHEVELLE needed his last run. The gelding could turn it around with (5) LESHAWES on their meeting last September.

(1) MY TRUE NORTH (wide draw), (6) APACHE GOLD and (7) FORWARD SPELL (problems last time) are looking for tierce money.

RACE 4 (1,800M)

The lightly raced (2) BELLA SWAN is improving and has a chance in an open race.

(5) DEFINITELY MAYBE is holding form. The filly is also drawn well.

(3) ASTRAL PLANE nearly stole it last time and should adopt the same tactics.

(8) LIVERPOOL LEGEND gets going late and could get into the reckoning.

(7) RABIA THE REBEL seems to have settled and could feature.

RACE 5 (1,800M)

(12) FIRE FLOWER could be the right one from the stable which includes (5) WISTERIA AVENUE and (8) MASAAKEN.

(3) TRAVELING WILBURY is ready to give her best from a good draw.

(11) CASTLE DURROW is carrying a postage-stamp weight and could make a race of it.

(7) LINGANOMORE is still improving and could go in again.

(1) VELD FLOWER and (10) LAST CHEER are more for the shortlist in a competitive race.

RACE 6 (2,000M)

(8) RUN AS ONE needed his last outing when he ran third. On weights, the two-time winner could find more over the topweight (1) CAPTAIN CHORUS and (2) IMPERIAL MASTER (claims 2.5kg).

(3) OYSTER KING also gives him 5kg. If he does not find this a touch long, he could have a say.

(4) CATEGORY FOUR, (5) HAVE A GO JO, (6) ROMEO'S MAGIC and (7) APOLLO ROBBINS need to recapture their form to take honours but could be included in the exotic bets.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(1) ABLUEAZURE will be having his peak run. With a favourable draw, he could could chalk up his second win in his last three starts.

(2) SECRET IS OURS is dropping in distance and the blinkers go up. He would not go down without a fight.

(11) SILLY FELLA, (3) LITTLE RAIN, (8) DARK TRAVEL, (13) ROSE WILLOW and (5) LADY CALAVERA have not finished far behind but have wide draws to contend with.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(2) MIDNIGHT BADGER is holding form and could double up over this trip.

(3) MIDNIGHT GEM has not been far behind but has a wide draw to overcome.

(12) JAVA HOUSE jumps from pole position and should be thereabouts.

(8) TWELVE OAKS should match strides from her nice draw, if the mare behaves at the start.

(6) THE MAKWAKKERS should run another honest race.