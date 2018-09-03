A touch of royalty in Brunei netball team

Her full name and title reads Her Royal Highness Princess Fadzilah Lubabul Bolkiah but, to her Brunei national netball team-mates, she is simply known as "Fad".

The 2018 Asian Netball Championship has a touch of royalty as Princess Fadzilah, the daughter of Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, captains the side and plays in wing attack.

Although the Royal Bees lost 68-19 to host Singapore in the opening Pool C game on Saturday, she was friendly and cheerful as she spoke to The Straits Times.

Princess Fadzilah, 33, said: "We came here with no expectations, we knew the first game will be the hardest game.

"But we learn from this and we will keep going."

While the sporty princess enjoys polo and equestrian, she picked up netball 10 years ago as many of her friends participate in the game.

But she traded her sneakers for books as she completed masters degrees in international relations from London's Kingston University and in business administration from Hult International Business School in Massachusetts.

She was due to make her international debut in last year's SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur but was sidelined with a torn knee ligament.

She is enjoying her time in national colours and wants to be part of its growth, saying: "Netball is an up-and-coming sport in Brunei and there are lots of tournaments locally. Hopefully, we will improve by taking part in more international competitions."

Wang Meng Meng