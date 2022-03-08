A Thousand Tunes can be music to the ears

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(3) HORACE SILVER is an interesting newcomer. His trainer, Alan Greeff, is very successful when the money comes for his runners, so watch the betting.

(4 ) KNAVE OF DIAMONDS went too fast for his own good last week. With the drop in distance on the Polytrack, he is sure to run a much better race.

Trainer Gavin Smith has a decent hand with (5) LA FILLE and (7) PIANTA, who are both making their local debut. The betting will indicate which is the better fancied.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(1) WILDEST DREAMS was a disappointment last time. She has moved to a new trainer, so an improved run is expected. Hopefully, she can make amends for her followers.

(2) GRACE LIGHTNING has put in two below-par efforts but is capable of much better. She cannot be dismissed easily.

(3) TAMIL TIGER is making her local debut. If the Polytrack is to her liking, she should be there at the finish.

(5) CAPE DIAMOND is returning from a short break. She was doing her best work late last time and is clearly not out of it.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(1) HERODOTUS was a disappointment last time. He is dropping in class and should be there at the finish.

(2) PHIL'S POWER quickened nicely to score in his last start. This will be tougher with a penalty for that victory.

(4) VAR'S BOY usually does his best work at the finish. The longer distance will suit.

(3) EL ROMIACHI is tackling stronger rivals but is in very good form since moving from Gauteng. He must also be considered.

RACE 4 (1,900M)

(2) A THOUSAND TUNES has been very consistent since moving to the Eastern Cape. He should be there at the finish again.

(5) CHARLIE MCCREEVY seems to have lost his way but could pop up in the placings if showing his best form.

(9) CANE LIME 'N SODA won well on local debut. That was on the Polytrack, so probably his last run on the turf is best ignored.

(10) HIKARU bounced back to form to score last time but is tackling a stronger lot this time. He has a place chance.

(11) IRISH RAIN probably needed his local debut, so should do a lot better this time.

RACE 5 (1,900M)

(2) INTEGRITY won well on local debut. It would not be much of a surprise were she to follow up and score again.

(6) WINGS OF FIRE does not always show her best side. But, if she does, she could earn some money.

(7) WILD CREATURE pinched a nice break and kept going last time. A wide draw will make it more difficult this time. Stablemate (8) SENESCENCE is very consistent and should go close to winning.

(11) KAYC AL is getting weight from her rivals and could earn some money.

RACE 6 (1,900M)

(1) CRYSTAL STREAM has been unreliable but is always capable of earning some minor money.

(2) PINK LEGACY is an improving three-year-old who was caught late in her last start. A wide draw might force a patient ride this time and that could certainly benefit her, provided she does not get left with too much to do.

(4) SILVIA LOUISE is fairly consistent and could be a danger.

(5) VISION ON ICE is probably better than her last run suggested. She is capable of running well over a course and distance that suits.

RACE 7 (1,300M)

(2) SAVANNAH WINTER likes the Polytrack, so has a winning chance.

(3) PERFECT ANGEL has not been reliable. But she produced a good effort last time, so must be respected.

(7) BUTTERCUP could be improving and can go close to winning.

(13) I LOVE MAMBO is one of many who are capable of running a decent race.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

(1) PAM'S PRINCESS is holding form. There is no real reason not to expect her to be at the finish again.

(2) BLINDLOVE is a bit unreliable but has shown pace. She could keep running if in the mood.

(4) QUE COSAS runs well for jockey Greg Cheyne, so it is probably best to ignore her last run. Stable companion (5) INDOMAVEL is coming off a nice win but that was a weak field.

(6) PRINCESS OF WINTER has been in very good form. Another win could be on the card.