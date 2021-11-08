A Tan Howe Liang Award to recognise weightlifter's efforts

I applaud the relevant sports bodies for working with DBS Bank to recognise Paralympic twin gold medallist Yip Pin Xiu by doubling the cash rewards for her victories at the Tokyo Games.

So the $200,000 on offer for a Paralympic gold medallist under the Singapore National Paralympic Council's Athletes Achievement Award (AAA) scheme was raised to $400,000 and she bagged a healthy $800,000 for her two golds. In line with that, there was a doubling of the cash incentives for silver (to $200,000) and bronze medallists (to $100,000).