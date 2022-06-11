A stadium's value also lies in role as community playground

A stadium's price is negotiated, and then its value must be extracted. It can be a temple, museum, hero factory and profit-maker. Inside it, the fantastic happens. A Pope might arrive, Coldplay calls the faithful and Ronaldo blesses goals.

In a stadium, marriage proposals happen, and in 2015, a woman gave birth to a boy during a Major League Baseball game. So much comes alive. Remember your dad and the original National Stadium, the old one built of stone and Dollah Kassim's art, 60,000 squeezed in, the long walk in and the sound heard across the Causeway. Or at least that is how my colleagues tell it. The best days cannot be exaggerated.

In a stadium, where ugliness also sits, inclusivity can reign. In few places in a land do so many collect to make a peaceful noise together. It is where you shed the weight of the working week and are united by memory.

Years ago, as Yankee Stadium readied to be demolished, Sports Illustrated writer Tom Verducci told eloquent tales about the arena and wrote: "So there you have it. You know my secrets. You have roamed by basement hallways... You know my life story. And now, you know my dying wish. When all of me is gone, I hope you can remember the special place I occupied in American history."

In 40 years, you would like to say this about the new National Stadium, remembering not the mere architecture outside, but the memories within. But it has been almost eight years since it - and the Sports Hub - opened, and the love affair is only tepid.

I have gratefully witnessed Neymar's Brazil, swimming Olympians, Fiji's jinking rugby, Serena Williams and the talented Women's Tennis Association (WTA) gang, and while the Hub has potential, it has not turned into a ritual. It feels like an occasional excursion, not a habit. People run and play in its periphery, but it does not quite feel like a routine, weekend carnival. It is an area that has not yet fully met its purpose, and it is why the Government is taking back the Sports Hub.

There is no miracle cure in sport, just ask Manchester United. But you move forward. You try. You do not diminish your predecessors, because events are not easy to find, for thick wallets exist in different geographies. China outbid everyone for the WTA Finals, and Jack Nicklaus said the LIV Golf Invitational Series from Saudi Arabia offered him over US$100 million (S$138.4 million) to head its circuit.

Other nations often fill stadiums with their own leagues. At the Melbourne Cricket Ground this month, there are seven Australian Rules football matches. Singapore has to import more events than most, must rouse sponsors and prod citizens. You want your club to pay millions for a player but flinch if tickets feel expensive.

Stadiums are sacred places and yet must also be common spaces for the community. Seven years ago, I penned a plea asking for more school kids to be let onto the stadium ground. For a schoolboy to run where Hariss Harun has, or a schoolgirl to leap where Michelle Sng does, has a rare power.