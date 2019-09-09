A splashing good workout

A handful of The Straits Times Run participants stepped away from running and into the pool yesterday for AquaFit, an aqua aerobics fitness class taught by instructors from swim school aquaDucks at Turf City. Moving to the beat of catchy tunes, the group of 14 challenged themselves to a 45-minute session of cardio, strength and resistance exercises as they geared themselves up for the Sept 29 event. AquaFit is the last of the three activities in ST Run's build-up programmes. For those who have not registered for the men's 3.5km fun walk and 10km run, there is still time to do so. Before entries close on Sunday, sign up at straitstimesrun.com