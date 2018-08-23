A second relay bronze to match feat of 1986

It takes something special to repeat a feat last achieved over three decades ago, but that was exactly what Singapore's 4x100m freestyle men's relay team did after they finished third in yesterday's final.

Trailing in sixth after the first 50m, the quartet of Quah Zheng Wen, Joseph Schooling, Darren Chua and Darren Lim battled back to claim the bronze medal in a national record of 3min 17.22sec.

Japan (3:12.68) won in a Games mark ahead of China (3:13.29).

This was the Republic's second relay medal after a bronze in the men's 4x200m free relay on Monday. They last won two relay medals in 1986 in Seoul, coincidentally bronzes in the same events.

Chua, the youngest of the four at 18, was delighted to claim some silverware on his Games debut: "(I was) very excited to race with the boys and I raced my heart out to help Singapore win the medal."

Quah, also competing in his first Games, added: "I'm really happy these guys stepped it up and I couldn't be happier to have such great team-mates."

National head coach and performance director Stephan Widmer hailed the feat as "something exceptional" and said: "Two nights when the nation won a medal in relays - that doesn't happen any day or at any Asian Games, so this is special.

"What I hope comes from this is from here on, all the kids - swimmers on our team now and at home - saying 'I want to be a part of this'."

The previous mark of 3:17.85 was set at the last SEA Games by Schooling, Quah, Lim and Danny Yeo.

Lim, Chua, Yeo and Jonathan Tan, 16, had swam yesterday's morning heats and finished third overall in 3:20.16. Noting the latter two had "assisted in one of the most important jobs", Widmer said: "Six people together... I want this to be eight (or) 12, I want people to be competitive and pushing for our relay spots.

"Relays can sometimes get in the way for an individual and we want to start them thinking, 'Hang on, this is an opportunity for me as well'."

On the order of last night's relay - Chua and Lim, the least experienced, swam the final two legs - Widmer said he wanted to expose them to the pressure at this level.

"They said they haven't felt anything like this before," he said. "You can't read this in a book, you can't practise this at our national championships, the only reality where you can practise is out here and these guys have done a tremendous job."

In the women's 200m fly, Quah Jing Wen finished fifth in a national record of 2:12.01, bettering her 2:12.03 set at last year's SEA Games.