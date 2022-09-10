The Great Singapore Run

A run for everyone

Explore Singapore on foot with the Great Singapore Run, which spans some 107km from Jurong Lake Gardens to Mount Faber. Whether you are an ultramarathoner or a beginner trying to conquer your first 5km, Kimberly Kwek and Laura Chia have something for everyone. From appreciating biodiversity to catching the sunset in the city or in nature, there is plenty to eat, see and do while completing your run, making it a good opportunity to explore different parts of Singapore while keeping fit. The route starts at Jurong Lake Gardens and ends on Mount Faber. If you do not want to tackle the entire route, you can try any of the four mini routes: nature trail, coastal run, beachside run and city run.

NATURE TRAIL RUN, 5KM

The nature trail is one of the more challenging parts of the Great Singapore Run, and involves terrain that runners may not be used to. It will reward runners with chances to bird-watch at Dairy Farm Nature Park and learn about Singapore's biodiversity.

CITY RUN, 14KM

The city run offers great views of the iconic Singapore skyline. Great for a post-work exercise session, this route starts at Gardens by the Bay. This run will take you through Marina Bay, along the Singapore River and down into bustling Clarke Quay before ending at Faber Point, which offers you the chance to wrap up the Great Singapore Run on a high.

COASTAL RUN, 5.2KM

The most family-and beginner-friendly route, the coastal run follows the shoreline of north-eastern Singapore, starting at the Jewel Bridge in Punggol. The run also offers many great spots to rest and grab a bite along the way.

BEACHSIDE RUN, 16.2KM

This route is great for a breezy seaside jog complete with gorgeous views and plenty of places to enjoy the coastal breeze. The terrain is quite flat and not difficult to navigate, but the route is the longest of all the mini trails, so it is more for intermediate runners who are up for a challenge.

