A race with so many firsts

MELBOURNE • British raider Cross Counter won the coveted A$7.3 million (S$7.2 million) Melbourne Cup yesterday to give the renowned Godolphin stable their maiden victory after 20 years of trying.

The four-year-old gelding handed jockey Kerrin McEvoy his third victory in the 158th running of the famous 3,200m handicap race, with Charlie Appleby the first English trainer to claim the trophy.

Racing out of barrier 19, Cross Counter powered down the finishing straight to beat fellow British horses Marmelo and Prince of Arran to land the A$4 million winners' pay cheque.

"I thought, 'Mate, is this happening again?'," said an ecstatic McEvoy. "I'm just lucky I can ride light on these lovely stayers prepared unbelievably well by Godolphin and Charlie Appleby."

His win on the 9-1 shot followed his Melbourne Cup triumphs on Almandin in 2016 and Brew in 2000, and saw him draw level with active jockeys Damien Oliver and Glen Boss, with only Bobby Lewis and Harry White having won more at Flemington Racecourse with four victories apiece.

It was a relief for McEvoy, who was blocked when the Aidan O'Brien-trained The Cliffsofmoher pulled up lame early and was later put down on the track to add a sombre note to the celebrations.

"We were lucky, terrible with that horse breaking down," he said.

"We were lucky to get through. Oh, what a thrill, mate. I was back a bit further than I wanted, but I knew I was full of running.

"At 400m, I had to go my own way and I was full of running."

It was the first win for United Arab Emirates Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Rashid Al Maktoum's Godolphin, who have spent a fortune trying to crack the "race that stops the nation" since Faithful Son in 1998.

"This is everybody's dream. It's sinking in now. This is all down to Sheikh Mohammed," said Newmarket's Appleby, who also prepared Godolphin's first Epsom Derby winner, Masar, for his victory in June.

"He's the one that's given us the encouragement to take the chances in what we do. I'm just delighted. What a ride. Coming into today, this horse ticked a lot of boxes."

Fortunately for punters, flamboyant British billionaire Marwan Koukash's seven-year-old gelding Magic Circle did not win despite being one of the favourites.

If it had, the former owner of the Salford Red Devils rugby league team had vowed to strip down to his lucky tie and skimpy underwear in celebration.

First staged in 1861, the Melbourne Cup has been run on the first Tuesday of November since 1876 and winning it instantly makes the horse a household name in Australia.

So important is the race that it is a public holiday in Victoria - the state where it is held - although it has not enjoyed its usual central focus during the annual spring carnival this year due to increasing attention being given to the Sydney-run The Everest.

Held last month, it is the world's richest turf race at A$13 million and was won for a second straight time by Redzel, also ridden by McEvoy.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS