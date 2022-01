SINGAPORE - About 12 months ago, few among sports fans in Singapore would have predicted they would begin 2022 without Fox Sports - a staple offering here for years - as part of their TV diet.

But Disney's cessation of 13 pay-television channels - which included Fox Sports channels - on Oct 1 saw this come to pass. While the move was announced six months prior in April 2021, some are still adjusting to the change.