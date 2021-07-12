A 'model' for pandemic olympics

TOKYO • The Tokyo Olympics will provide a model for hosting the Games during a pandemic after rising Covid-19 infections forced organisers to ban spectators at most events, organising committee chief executive officer Toshiro Muto said yesterday.

"This will be the first Olympics held during a pandemic and Tokyo will provide a model for how that is done," he said during a political debate programme aired by public broadcaster NHK.

Athletes will not have to compete in completely empty venues because Olympic officials and journalists will be there, he added.

Overseas visitors had already been banned in March and organisers on Thursday ruled there would be no domestic spectators in host city Tokyo, as a resurgent wave of virus cases forced Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to declare a fourth state of emergency in the capital that will run throughout the Games until Aug 22.

Most events outside Tokyo will also take place without spectators with the Fukushima region, which will host baseball and softball games, and the Hokkaido region, which will host five football games, as well as the marathon and race walk events confirming they were following the capital's lead.

Speaking on the same programme as Muto, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato and the country's top health adviser, Shigeru Omi, urged people to stay home during the Games.

"We would ask people to support athletes from home," Mr Kato said.

Muto also reiterated that the organising committee's plan to use Global Positioning System (GPS) as a measure to prevent the spread of the virus was not intended to monitor the real-time whereabouts of people, but to trace and confirm their movements retroactively if infections are confirmed.

Everyone entering Japan from abroad, including athletes, officials and members of the media, will be required to submit movement plans for their first 14 days in the country and turn on the GPS function on their smartphones.

"We're not going to be tracking every single movement. I want to trust they will follow the rules first," Muto said.

He added that the use of the GPS would allow organisers to confirm visitors are following their submitted plans.

15,000 The number of athletes from around the world arriving in Japan for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

The Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics will bring together about 15,000 athletes from around the world.

Japan has halved the number of Olympic officials, support workers and press members coming from abroad from the initial 180,000 in an effort to ensure the safety of the Games.

REUTERS