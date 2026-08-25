A happy birthday for Crescent Girls’ Eiliyah, who scores brace to win C Div hockey title

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Players from Crescent Girls’ School celebrating after defeating Queensway Secondary School/Singapore Chinese Girls' School combined team to win their sixth straight National School Games C Division girls’ hockey title at the Sengkang Hockey Stadium on Aug 25.

SINGAPORE – Under the sweltering 33 deg C heat, with the pressure of the National School Games (NSG) C Division hockey final on her shoulders, Crescent Girls’ School star midfielder Nur Eiliyah Nasrun refused to wilt.

Instead, on Aug 25 when she turned 14, Eiliyah delivered a performance to remember at the Sengkang Hockey Stadium.

Her brace made her the heroine of the match as Crescent Girls’ beat the Queensway Secondary School/Singapore Chinese Girls’ School combined team 2-1 to clinch the school’s sixth consecutive C Division title.

“When I first found out about a week ago that the final fell on my birthday, I was pretty nervous and thought there was a chance that this could turn out to be a very bad day,” said Eiliyah.

“But today when I woke up, I didn’t even care that it is my birthday. I just looked forward to the match because I really wanted to win this title. I wanted to win so badly because my family is here to support me and the crowd was really pushing us.”

Nur Eiliyah Nasrun from Crescent Girls’ School posing with her parents, dad Nasrun Abdul Rasiad and mum Nor Hafiza Jamil, and her twin brothers Eshaan (back row, left) and Ejaaz after the game. ST PHOTO: JASEL POH

Family support is a big motivator for Eiliyah, and at least nine family members – including her grandfather, aunts and uncles – were among her loudest supporters in the stands on Aug 25.

Her father Nasrun Abdul Rasiad, 55, even helped lead the school’s supporters in their cheers, while cries of “go, kakak” from her 10-year-old twin brothers and “come on, Ely!” from her mother Nor Hafiza Mohamed Jamil were heard during the final.

They are also often in the stands during the NSG season, and when she plays for the Singapore Cricket Club on the weekends.

Eiliyah said: “ They always make me feel highly motivated because it takes effort to come to almost every one of my games. I can always hear them on the pitch. I am so grateful for all their support and I am proud to be a good role model for my younger brothers.”

Hafiza noted that the family prioritise attendance at games so that Eiliyah knows how much they believe in her and are behind her sporting pursuits. The couple dream of watching their daughter – who is already part of the national youth team – represent the senior team at a major game.

After a quick post-match birthday song and cake, the whole clan is set for a bigger celebration with a family dinner planned for the weekend.

The stage for a thrilling final was set from the preliminary round match on Aug 6, when both teams drew 2-2. They were also finalists in the 2025 NSG hockey tournament, which Crescent Girls’ won 3-1.

There were jitters aplenty this time, but Eiliyah settled both her teammates’ and her own nerves early in the contest, scoring the opening goal in the third minute. Collecting the ball in her own half, she bamboozled her way past several opponents before slotting in.

Nur Eiliyah from Crescent Girls’ School (right) in action during the National School Games C Division girls’ hockey final held at the Sengkang Hockey Stadium on Aug 25. ST PHOTO: JASEL POH

She doubled the advantage in the second period, powering home after a well-worked penalty corner.

The Queensway Secondary School/Singapore Chinese Girls’ School combined team scored in the third quarter to make it 2-1 and could have snatched an equaliser in the final quarter, but Crescent Girls’ captain and goalkeeper Karthiga Murugayan made a game-winning save from a penalty stroke.

Paying tribute to Eiliyah’s contributions, Crescent Girls’ head coach Nordin Manaff said: “At this (NSG), she is a few levels above. She is good and has worked hard for this and, hopefully, she can keep her feet on the ground, be humble and keep working hard.”

On the school’s sixth straight title, and completing a B and C Division double, Nordin added: “Over the years, thanks to the players and teachers, I think we have created a winning culture. The standards are always set in training, and because of that, we have a slight edge over the other teams.”

For opposing coach Syed Syahmi, the tightly fought battle represented progress as the combined programme started only in 2023. In the early days, the teams suffered huge losses, such as a 9-0 loss in the preliminary rounds.

Syahmi said: “It is not easy to get players from two schools to work together but we have managed to create a good team spirit. Over the years we have improved tremendously.

“Last year, we came in second too and lost 3-1. This time it is 2-1. So hopefully next year, we can continue to improve.”

In the earlier third-place play-off, CHIJ St Nicholas Girls’ School (Secondary) prevailed over Sengkang Secondary 3-2 in a penalty shoot-out after it ended 1-1 in regulation time.