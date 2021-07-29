Sporting Life

A Games majestic but muted, friendly but lonely

Assistant Sports Editor
The Games has been quiet as foreign and local spectators are banned in Tokyo as part of the Covid-19 protocols.
The Games has been quiet as foreign and local spectators are banned in Tokyo as part of the Covid-19 protocols.PHOTO: REUTERS
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

The route to friendship is often via a tall glass filled with a cold beverage. And so it was on a dark night in Hiroshima in 1994 when five Japanese strangers decided to adopt us. We, three journalists covering the Asian Games, ask where we can get Asahi and they escort us to a bar, order that beer, organise a fine meal, stay for two hours and frown when we reach for our wallets.

We can't speak a word of Japanese. They don't know a sentence of English. But hand signals about athletics and semaphoring about tennis suffice. Sport is an international glue.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 29, 2021, with the headline 'A Games majestic but muted, friendly but lonely'. Subscribe
Topics: 