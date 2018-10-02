A Game Of Two Halves Ep 7: An elephant called Jose and Machiavellian machinations in F1

A Game Of Two Halves | Season 1 | Ep7: An elephant called Jose and Machiavellian machinations in F1

Duration: 13 scintillating minutes and 19 not bad seconds

In this episode, host Jonathan Roberts is joined by ST Sports correspondent Wang Meng Meng and SPH Head Of Podcasting, Ernest Luis to discuss the elephant in the room, Jose Mourinho. An elephant that been loitering around A Game Of Two Halves for so long that it should be charged rent.

The gang also looks at Mercedes team orders. It may help win championships but is it ruining Formula One?

